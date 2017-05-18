Hancock's Brent Dionisio Finishes Fou...

Hancock's Brent Dionisio Finishes Fourth in State Championship High Jump

Allan Hancock College's Brent Dionisio finished fourth, Rachel Naugle came in seventh and Taylor Nevitt placed tenth during the CCCAA Track and Field State Championships Saturday at American River College in Sacramento. The Hancock trio and the hundreds of other athletes had to contend with temperatures in the mid-90s.

