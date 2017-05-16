Group Marches on Capitol for After School Programs
Demonstrators marched at the State Capitol on Tuesday, to ask Governor Jerry Brown for more money for after school programs. "The City of Sacramento puts in money, the school districts put in money but the person who hasn't put in money is Governor Jerry Brown and the State of California," Jessica Gunderson, of the California After School Advocacy Alliance, told FOX40.
