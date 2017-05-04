Gov. Browna s views on a oesanctuary ...

Gov. Browna s views on a oesanctuary statesa has varied

SACRAMENTO >> If Gov. Jerry Brown ends up signing a pending bill to make California a “sanctuary state” for undocumented immigrants, it will be an about-face for the governor, who publicly opposed the idea of sanctuary cities several years ago. While it's often difficult to predict Brown's actions, many Capitol observers expect him to approve it, given both California's political landscape and strong Democratic antipathy toward President Donald Trump.

