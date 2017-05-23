Gas station nachos linked to outbreak that left man dead, woman paralyzed
Gas station nachos linked to outbreak that left man dead, woman paralyzed The woman fell sick within hours, eventually unable to open her eyes. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: https://usat.ly/2rdVfc9 Gas station nacho cheese is linked to a botulism outbreak in California that sickened at least 10 people and killed one of them, the California Department of Public Health said Monday.
