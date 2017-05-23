Gas station nachos linked to outbreak...

Gas station nachos linked to outbreak that left man dead, woman paralyzed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Salinas Californian

Gas station nachos linked to outbreak that left man dead, woman paralyzed The woman fell sick within hours, eventually unable to open her eyes. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: https://usat.ly/2rdVfc9 Gas station nacho cheese is linked to a botulism outbreak in California that sickened at least 10 people and killed one of them, the California Department of Public Health said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... 8 hr Cassatty 2
How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8 10 hr Cassatty 3
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung... 10 hr Cassatty 2
Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught 10 hr cbo 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 12 hr Doctor XXX 10
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) 15 hr Your Service Prov... 3
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... Tue CodeTalker 10
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC