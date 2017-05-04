Fortuna neighborhood association files legal challenge to county marijuana rules
A Fortuna neighborhood association has filed a civil lawsuit against Humboldt County challenging a proposed 55,000-square-foot medical cannabis farm and processing business near the Fortuna city limits. The complaint was filed Thursday by the Nelson-Hillside Association, which was created in February by neighbors near the proposed site located on a 17-acre parcel on Nelson Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|5 min
|Kate
|66
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|44 min
|RiccardoFire
|7
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|1 hr
|DeMarcusLeRegius
|28
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|4 hr
|Need it
|2
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|Sat
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|10
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|4
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|May 4
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC