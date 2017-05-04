Fortuna neighborhood association file...

Fortuna neighborhood association files legal challenge to county marijuana rules

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

A Fortuna neighborhood association has filed a civil lawsuit against Humboldt County challenging a proposed 55,000-square-foot medical cannabis farm and processing business near the Fortuna city limits. The complaint was filed Thursday by the Nelson-Hillside Association, which was created in February by neighbors near the proposed site located on a 17-acre parcel on Nelson Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 min Kate 66
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 44 min RiccardoFire 7
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 1 hr DeMarcusLeRegius 28
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 4 hr Need it 2
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... Sat Sedgewick P Hunsa... 10
News Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ... Sat Solarman 4
How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro... May 4 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,327 • Total comments across all topics: 280,847,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC