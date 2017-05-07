Foothill Farms Party Shooting Suspect...

Foothill Farms Party Shooting Suspect Speaks Out from Jail

19 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A day after a Sacramento teen was arrested for homicide, he spoke to FOX40 from behind bars, and he claimed he's innocent. Sheriff's deputies say 18-year-old Kejhonne Henderson shot three people at a Cinco de Mayo party on Greenholme Drive in the Foothill Farms area, killing 17-year-old Jordan Pannell.

