Foothill Farms Party Shooting Suspect Speaks Out from Jail
A day after a Sacramento teen was arrested for homicide, he spoke to FOX40 from behind bars, and he claimed he's innocent. Sheriff's deputies say 18-year-old Kejhonne Henderson shot three people at a Cinco de Mayo party on Greenholme Drive in the Foothill Farms area, killing 17-year-old Jordan Pannell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
