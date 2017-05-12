Fleet of Electric School Buses Unveiled in Sacramento
State-of-the-art school buses were on display Friday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in Sacramento, as part of the country's largest rollout of a fleet of electric school buses yet. Thanks to funds from California's Cap and Trade program, more than two dozen of the buses will be delivered to the Twin Rivers, Elk Grove and Sacramento school districts.
