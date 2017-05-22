Examination of ballots cast in race for California Democratic Party leader begins in Sacramento
Representatives of the candidates in the election of the California Democratic Party chairman begin examining the ballots at the state party headquarters Tuesday. Supporters of Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic Party by a razor-thin margin last weekend, started sifting through boxes of ballots at the state party headquarters in Sacramento on Tuesday to see if there were any voting irregularities.
