Estimated 6 Million Gallons of Wastewater Leaked into Tributaries of Lake Berryessa
The rains caused water to overflow into a sewage treatment facility. An estimated 6 million gallons of waste water likely went right into the lake and nearby Putah Creek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|13 min
|Tina
|35
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|7 hr
|dr max
|1
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|17 hr
|Bruinsfan11
|47
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|23 hr
|God Guns and America
|59
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Sun
|Fucisil
|16
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|Sun
|Fucisil
|3
|i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ...
|Sat
|Kenkenbananaken
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC