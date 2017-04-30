Estimated 6 Million Gallons of Wastew...

Estimated 6 Million Gallons of Wastewater Leaked into Tributaries of Lake Berryessa

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The rains caused water to overflow into a sewage treatment facility. An estimated 6 million gallons of waste water likely went right into the lake and nearby Putah Creek.

