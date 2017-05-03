Essential Politics: Sorry in Sacramento, defiant in Washington
The midpoint of this week offers a fascinating look at two leaders who can't be very pleased with how things have been going lately with legislative bodies. Good morning from the state capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|9 hr
|Bruinsfan11
|51
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|Mon
|ChitlinDeLuxe
|2
|A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09)
|Mon
|ChitlinDeLuxe
|36
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|Apr 30
|God Guns and America
|59
|Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l...
|Apr 30
|Fucisil
|16
|Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia
|Apr 30
|Fucisil
|3
|i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ...
|Apr 29
|Kenkenbananaken
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC