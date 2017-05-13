Elk Grove, Sacramento Host the Amgen ...

Elk Grove, Sacramento Host the Amgen Tour of California

18 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

The Amgen Tour of California Stage 3 Women's Race started in Elk Grove Saturday morning and ended in Sacramento by the capitol. A total of 84 female cyclists competed in Stage 3, with cyclist Coryn Rivera coming out on top.

Sacramento, CA

