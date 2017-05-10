ELECTION 2017: Monica Rodriguez staye...

ELECTION 2017: Monica Rodriguez stayed in northeast LA, now she wants to lead it

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

Monica Rodriguez at her campaign headquarters in Pacoima. Rodriguez is running for Los Angeles City Council District 7 seat in Tuesday's run-off election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 24 min Old Moonshiner 5
Dirty Snapchat usernames 17 hr Slowpoke 77
News California could spend $220M to upgrade driver'... 19 hr Solarman 1
are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11) Sat White Ghost 43
Pain relief meds, Special K and More..!!! Fri Kingofny 4
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento May 12 tony 29
Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen May 12 rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,372 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC