El Dorado County Sheriffa s Department Looking for Tips to Solve 2008 Cold Case Murder

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help solving a 2008 cold case murder. Linda Hussumi Murray's body was found on March 2, 2008, down a ravine near the Skunk Hollow recreation area of Salmon Falls Road, between El Dorado Hills and Cool.

