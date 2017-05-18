El Dorado County Sheriffa s Department Looking for Tips to Solve 2008 Cold Case Murder
The El Dorado County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help solving a 2008 cold case murder. Linda Hussumi Murray's body was found on March 2, 2008, down a ravine near the Skunk Hollow recreation area of Salmon Falls Road, between El Dorado Hills and Cool.
