Eclectic acoustic music to fill Picnic in the Park
High Strung, a frequent favorite at the Saturday Farmers Market, brings its eclectic mix of acoustic music back to the Picnic in the Park on Wednesday, May 31, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The weekly celebration takes place alongside the market in Central Park, Fourth and C streets. High Strung plays a wide variety of infectious, toe-tapping music crossing many genres, ranging from traditional folk tunes to The Kingston Trio and the Grateful Dead.
