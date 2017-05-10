Don't be fooled - Measure C is a union ploy to go soft on police misconduct
Craig Lally, president of Los Angeles Police Protective League, holds a press conference on police discipline on May 19, 2016. Craig Lally, president of Los Angeles Police Protective League, holds a press conference on police discipline on May 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Broken Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery
|2 min
|SharonFarris
|3
|Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery
|5 min
|SharonFarris
|3
|How to Transfer Music from iPhone to Android Phone
|7 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat...
|20 hr
|13th Amendment
|60
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|22 hr
|RiccardoFire
|10
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|Tue
|Ted
|69
|How to Transfer Data from iPhone to Samsung Gal...
|Mon
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC