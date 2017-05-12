Detectives Link 6 Northern California Bank Robberies to Sacramento Man
Detectives were able to solve six Northern California bank robberies after the arrest of a Sacramento man May 4, including two that occurred more than 10 years ago. Clayton Smith was arrested in Rancho Cordova for allegedly robbing the Folsom El Dorado Savings Bank on 300 East Bidwell Street.
