Detectives Link 6 Northern California...

Detectives Link 6 Northern California Bank Robberies to Sacramento Man

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

Detectives were able to solve six Northern California bank robberies after the arrest of a Sacramento man May 4, including two that occurred more than 10 years ago. Clayton Smith was arrested in Rancho Cordova for allegedly robbing the Folsom El Dorado Savings Bank on 300 East Bidwell Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pain relief meds, Special K and More..!!! 6 hr Kingofny 4
Where to find cocaine in Sacramento 17 hr tony 29
Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery with Broken Screen Fri rachelhot 1
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... Thu cbo 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames Thu Moe 75
News Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12) Thu Thug Buster 78
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung... Wed rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC