Dad who tried to kill kids with carbon monoxide in garage says, 'If I could try again, I would'

7 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

A Sacramento, California father, who allegedly attempted to kill himself and his two sons by poisoning them with car exhaust fumes pleaded guilty on Monday, PEOPLE confirms. Charles Lee Ewers, 39, will be sentenced to 22 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted murder, and also admitting to causing great bodily injury and using of a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

