Court rules Chromium 6 water standard not economically feasible

The state's water regulation when it comes to Chromium 6, expected to cost cities millions of dollars to comply, must be withdrawn, according to a decision by the Sacramento Superior Court. “The Court found that the State had not conducted an economic feasibility analysis of the drinking water standard as is required by law and ordered that the standard be withdrawn and a new standard be established,” the ruling stated.

