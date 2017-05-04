Code Enforcement Cracks Down on Unlicensed Food Vendors
A code enforcement raid on food sold streetside in Sacramento led to food being dumped. Tables, carts and coolers were confiscated and loaded onto the back of a flatbed truck and taken away.
