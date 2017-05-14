City Asks Residents How to Transform Old Cement Building at Winn Park
We're talking about the old, cement building in the middle of Winn Park in the heart of midtown. That building has been vacant for years, but now the city is asking for your suggestions to turn it into something unique and useful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
