Chico, Orland growing faster than rest of north valley

18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Sacramento >> California is estimated to have grown in population by 0.85 percent in 2016, and as usual, the north valley is believed to have grown much slower. The state Department of Finance released one of its annual population estimates this month, this one comparing Jan. 1, 2016 with Jan. 1, 2017.

