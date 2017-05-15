Carjacking suspect on the run; Sacram...

Carjacking suspect on the run; Sacramento PD needs help

Read more: KCRA-TV Sacramento

Officers are looking for a carjacking suspect who dragged a man along after stealing his truck, the Sacramento Police Department said Monday. The carjacking happened last week around 5:30 p.m. in front of a restaurant in the 6400 block of Broadway.

