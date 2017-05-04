California lawmakers vote for earlier...

California lawmakers vote for earlier primary elections

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, right, talks with Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, D-Los Angeles, at the Capitol Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. California may hold its presidential primary elections in March after lawmakers in both chambers of the Legislature passed bills Thursday to increase the influence of the nation's largest and most diverse state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 2 hr pkirk10 57
News Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi... 14 hr JUST SAY DUH 9
How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro... 22 hr rachelhot 1
How to Transfer Data from Android to Android Wed rachelhot 1
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Rick Fire 49
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Wed No Chance For Rap... 3
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... Wed Sedgewick P Hunsa... 17
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,137 • Total comments across all topics: 280,781,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC