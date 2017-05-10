California lawmakers fault oversight of half-century-old dam

David Gutierrez, a consultant for the Department of Water Resources., answers a lawmaker's questions concerning the damaged spillways of the Oroville Dam during a joint Assembly committee hearing Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. Lawmakers cited emerging technical reports from two independent teams of experts on the Oroville Dam's two spillway's, citing concrete that was thinner than modern standards call for, cracks, tree roots that had blocked spillway drains and bedrock anchoring the dam that was far weaker then assumed as some of the reasons for the near collapse of the spillways that caused the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people downstream of the Oroville Dam in February.

