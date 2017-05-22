California Lawmakers Aim To Strengthe...

California Lawmakers Aim To Strengthen Gun Ban In Schools

11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

California lawmakers have passed a bill to revoke superintendents' ability to let people carry guns in a school zone. The Legislature initially let superintendents give people permission to carry guns on campus to ensure domestic violence survivors could protect themselves, Assemblyman Kevin McCarty said.

