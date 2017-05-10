California climate change debate heat...

California climate change debate heats up

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Nov. 12, 2014 file photo, Lydia Holland replaces the gas nozzle after filling up at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif. A measure that would impose a hefty tax on carbon pollution and use much of the revenue to give money back to taxpayers is scheduled for a hearing in a California state Senate committee Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung... 3 hr rachelhot 1
Dirty Snapchat usernames 3 hr Ginger boy 74
Review: Empire Electric Equipment Corporation 11 hr Tom Rossi 2
News Do you think Scott Peterson got a fair trial? (Jul '12) 12 hr thedub513 77
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia 12 hr Coal is King 4
Broken Samsung Galaxy S7 Data Recovery 13 hr SharonFarris 3
Samsung Galaxy S4 Data Recovery 13 hr SharonFarris 3
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC