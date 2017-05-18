California bill would ban drug compan...

California bill would ban drug company gifts to doctors

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Int his April 20, 2017 file photo, state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, addresses lawmakers at the Capitol, in Sacramento, Calif. The Senate approved McGuire's bill, Thursday, May 18, 2017, that would prohibit drug makers from giving perks including airline tickets and lavish meals to California health care providers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate... 27 min Country folks can 10
Dirty Snapchat usernames 5 hr Elgallero14 100
sexting / nudes / swap 8 hr banderson968 4
The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08) Wed Curious 7,097
Heidi Pies Sacramento (Feb '13) Wed Riccardo Fire 5
How to Transfer Data from Android to iPhone Wed rachelhot 2
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... Tue rachelhot 1
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC