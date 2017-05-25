CA: What Does Trump's Budget Mean for Sacramento's Planned Streetcar Line?
May 24--Sacramento and a handful of cities across the country want federal funding to help build streetcar lines. President Trump is not on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ne les manquez pas à votre détaillantstan smith...
|1 hr
|001provideo
|1
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|6 hr
|Curious
|17
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Curious
|7,100
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|6 hr
|Curious
|234
|Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught
|6 hr
|Rev Ike
|9
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|13 hr
|Jesus H Sternberg
|13
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|17 hr
|PrincessLaur02
|109
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC