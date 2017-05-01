CA: Sacramento Streetcar Line Gets $50 Million in Congressional Budget

May 01--Sacramento's effort to build a downtown streetcar got a critical financial boost this week from Congress, opening the possibility that construction could begin in a year or two on the long-stalled project. As part of its bipartisan 2017 budget agreement, announced Monday, Congress has included $50 million to help construct the four-mile rail line planned for downtown Sacramento streets and for the riverfront area in West Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.