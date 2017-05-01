CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

A five year survey released by the California Department of Water Resources reveals half of the levees that guard California cities from a major flood don't meet modern standards, and if a levee were to break in the wrong place, it could cut off the drinking water supply to the Bay Area for months or even years. The report also indicates 60 percent of the levees that protect the state's rural areas from flooding - roughly 1,230 miles in all - are at high risk of failure from seepage, boils, structural instability, erosion and even rodents; that includes the levees that protect the drinking water aqueducts for the Bay Area and Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.