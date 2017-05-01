CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Ba...

CA Levee Failure Could Contaminate Bay Area Drinking Water

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A five year survey released by the California Department of Water Resources reveals half of the levees that guard California cities from a major flood don't meet modern standards, and if a levee were to break in the wrong place, it could cut off the drinking water supply to the Bay Area for months or even years. The report also indicates 60 percent of the levees that protect the state's rural areas from flooding - roughly 1,230 miles in all - are at high risk of failure from seepage, boils, structural instability, erosion and even rodents; that includes the levees that protect the drinking water aqueducts for the Bay Area and Southern California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dirty Snapchat usernames 1 hr Elly5belly 49
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 18 hr ChitlinDeLuxe 2
A black woman's question? Why do white women st... (Mar '09) 18 hr ChitlinDeLuxe 36
News Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportat... Sun God Guns and America 59
Time for Californian's to tar and feather the l... Sun Fucisil 16
Trump to Give Coast Cities to Russia Sun Fucisil 3
i need a solid BANANA for my squirting! KlK me ... Sat Kenkenbananaken 2
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,730 • Total comments across all topics: 280,721,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC