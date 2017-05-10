Buzz kill: California police work to ...

Buzz kill: California police work to detect drugged drivers

Joseph Brenan, a 40-year-old father of four, was changing a flat tire along Interstate 80 near Sacramento last week when he was struck and killed by a passing motorist who had drifted onto the shoulder of the highway. The California Highway Patrol arrested Brandon Rotolo, 24, on suspicion of driving under the influence of marijuana and vehicular manslaughter.

