Bronze Statue Stolen from Clunie Community Center in Broad Daylight

13 hrs ago

Friends of East Sacramento, a non-profit which operates the Clunie Community Center in McKinley Park, is searching for a special statue stolen from the lobby. The bronze statue, titled "Journeys of the Imagination," features a young boy, taking flight on a paper airplane book.

