Bronze Statue Stolen from Clunie Community Center in Broad Daylight
Friends of East Sacramento, a non-profit which operates the Clunie Community Center in McKinley Park, is searching for a special statue stolen from the lobby. The bronze statue, titled "Journeys of the Imagination," features a young boy, taking flight on a paper airplane book.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|38 min
|Chy
|112
|adidas soldes nous vous les communiquerons
|4 hr
|001provideo
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|5 hr
|Rico Mortis
|15
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|19 hr
|Old Karl
|18
|Ne les manquez pas à votre détaillantstan smith...
|Fri
|001provideo
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Curious
|7,100
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|Thu
|Curious
|234
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC