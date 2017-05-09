Body Found in Feather River Identified as Aly Yeoman
KRON4's Sacramento affiliate Fox40 is reporting the Sutter County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in the Feather River on Sunday is Aly Yeoman. Just days later, her pickup and phone were found near an orchard in Live Oak.
