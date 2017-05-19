BernieCrats Make Their Voices Heard a...

BernieCrats Make Their Voices Heard as California Democrats Meet in Sacramento

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

As delegates to the state Democratic Party convention celebrate the accomplishments of those currently in office like Betty Yee, two blocks away from that gathering the self-described BernieCrats are having a meeting of their own. They're trying to push forward the ideals they feel their party shouldn't have abandoned when they picked another presidential nominee.

