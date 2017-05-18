As weather warms up, Sacramento firef...

As weather warms up, Sacramento firefighters issue unique warning

With temperatures expected to rise into the mid-90s, Sacramento Fire Department water rescue crews are anticipating crowds returning to the American River this weekend. "Even though areas like Discovery Park are still closed, we expect to see a lot of people parking and walking to the beaches," fire department spokesman Chris Harvey said.

