Arrest made in south Sacramento teen' deaths; 2nd man sought
Hieu Hoang, 20, was taken into custody during a traffic stop, in which he was a passengers in a vehicle that was stopped in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. A second person is still sought in the double homicide.
