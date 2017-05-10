Arrest made in south Sacramento teen'...

Arrest made in south Sacramento teen' deaths; 2nd man sought

Hieu Hoang, 20, was taken into custody during a traffic stop, in which he was a passengers in a vehicle that was stopped in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department. A second person is still sought in the double homicide.

