Anger, protests erupt over results of the California Democratic Party's election of a new leader
Kimberly Ellis supporters upset over the election of a California Democratic Party chair gather outside the Sacramento Convention Center Sunday morning. Supporters of the losing candidate in the California Democratic Party's race for chairperson were out en masse early Sunday morning at the state convention in Sacramento, many calling for an investigation of the party's voting process.
