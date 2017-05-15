Amgen Tour of California Day 2 Kicks ...

Amgen Tour of California Day 2 Kicks Off in Modesto

Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

It's day two of the Amgen Tour of California, and the men started in Modesto and went all the way to San Jose. After a relatively easy course in Sacramento on Sunday, 135 riders from 17 teams are battling in Stage 2 -- which boasts one of the biggest hurdles in cycling.

Sacramento, CA

