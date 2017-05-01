a Oh my gosh, it cana t be. He cana t...

a Oh my gosh, it cana t be. He cana t be that big.a Parents shocked by babya s size

Kelly Corsetti talks about her delivery of her 13-pound, 11-ounce baby Valentino, who was born Friday morning. Sutter Davis officials say he is likely the hospital's heaviest baby and falls above the 99th percentile for birth weight.

