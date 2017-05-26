A Multimodal Field Trip in Honor of CA's New Bike and Pedestrian Plan
Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty and Caltrans District 4 Director Bijan Sartripi, from right, check out the bike/pedestrian path on the eastern span of the Oakland Bay Bridge. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty marked the recent release of Caltrans' new statewide bike and pedestrian plan with a multimodal field trip yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Curious
|7,102
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|6 hr
|Great news
|36
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|JfucksC
|113
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|10 hr
|Cooper
|5
|adidas soldes nous vous les communiquerons
|18 hr
|001provideo
|1
|Is Pie an Assault? Jury Still Deliberating Fate...
|19 hr
|Rico Mortis
|15
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Fri
|Old Karl
|18
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC