a Heartless and unforgivablea : Nuns accused of trapping, relocating family cats

Cats have gone missing from a Sacramento, California neighborhood recently and two nuns have admitted to trapping and relocating some of the felines, according to KTXL. Gallant Circle in Citrus Heights is normally a cat-friendly neighborhood.

