a Heartless and unforgivablea : Nuns accused of trapping, relocating family cats
Cats have gone missing from a Sacramento, California neighborhood recently and two nuns have admitted to trapping and relocating some of the felines, according to KTXL. Gallant Circle in Citrus Heights is normally a cat-friendly neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|10
|Facebook (or) Rippln...which do you prefer? (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|RiccardoFire
|8
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|20 hr
|Youwontbelivei1 sc
|105
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|Sun
|Proud Deplorable
|2
|Lawyer: Facebook abuser doesn't deserve prison (Mar '11)
|Sun
|RiccardoFire
|4
|sexting / nudes / swap
|Sat
|k5emily-kikme
|1
|The Corner Coffee Shop: The new NOTHING Thread (Jan '08)
|Sat
|JTTF
|7,098
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC