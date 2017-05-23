A grim reminder: Sacramento leaders face legacy of Chinese Exclusion Act
Related stories: Her illegal dad: The Obama administration took her father. Now she worries that Trump will come for her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con...
|2 hr
|joe
|12
|Woman Accused of ID Theft, Registering Fraudule... (May '08)
|6 hr
|Cooper
|35
|Dirty Snapchat usernames (Nov '16)
|8 hr
|Theone_only20
|108
|Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught
|11 hr
|Thug Buster
|8
|How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa...
|Wed
|Cassatty
|2
|How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8
|Tue
|Cassatty
|3
|How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung...
|Tue
|Cassatty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC