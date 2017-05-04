2 Sacramento firefighters injured in car explosion
Capt. Greggory Quick and firefighter Mark Robertson were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for burns. Quick remains in the hospital Saturday with burns to his face and hand, the Fire Department said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to find cocaine in Sacramento
|1 hr
|Need it
|27
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|1 hr
|Need it
|2
|Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento
|5 hr
|Rap is Krap
|5
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|18 hr
|Sarah
|65
|Vaccine opponents are gaining traction in Washi...
|23 hr
|Sedgewick P Hunsa...
|10
|Letter writers angry about Brown's approach to ...
|Sat
|Solarman
|4
|How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages between Andro...
|May 4
|rachelhot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC