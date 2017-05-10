10 hospitalized with botulism tied to nacho cheese sauce
Ten people have been hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating nacho cheese sauce served at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California, according to state and local officials. The Sacramento County Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement last week that the cause of the illness "appears to be prepared food, particularly nacho cheese sauce" from a gas station in Walnut Grove.
