1 dead, 9 hospitalized with botulism ...

1 dead, 9 hospitalized with botulism from nacho cheese sauce

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

One person is dead and nine others were hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating contaminated nacho cheese sauce at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California, state and local officials said. The California Department of Public Health released a statement Monday indicating the cheese sauce had tested positive for the toxins released by bacteria that cause the illness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sacramento Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to Transfer Contacts from Old Android to Sa... 4 hr Cassatty 2
How to Recover Lost Files on Galaxy S8 5 hr Cassatty 3
How to Recover Deleted Text Messages on Samsung... 5 hr Cassatty 2
Five Thugs Rob Mall Jewelry Store Then Get Caught 6 hr cbo 2
News California Democrats take aim at Trump, GOP Con... 7 hr Doctor XXX 10
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) 10 hr Your Service Prov... 3
News California Democratic chair race angers 'Bernie... Tue CodeTalker 10
See all Sacramento Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sacramento Forum Now

Sacramento Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sacramento Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sacramento, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,586 • Total comments across all topics: 281,240,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC