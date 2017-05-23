1 dead, 9 hospitalized with botulism from nacho cheese sauce
One person is dead and nine others were hospitalized after they contracted botulism from eating contaminated nacho cheese sauce at a gas station outside of Sacramento, California, state and local officials said. The California Department of Public Health released a statement Monday indicating the cheese sauce had tested positive for the toxins released by bacteria that cause the illness.
