Woman finds lost dad on ancestry site, thought he was dead
Krista Brian never had a home of her own, but she does now after finding the father she thought was dead through a DNA test. A woman who thought the father she'd never met was dead tracked him down through an ancestry website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jaywalker in Sacramento police takedown video h...
|3 hr
|chopper blades
|2
|are you white guys curious to date black women??? (Mar '11)
|3 hr
|chopper blades
|42
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|chopper blades
|34
|Samsung Tablet Data Recovery 2017
|6 hr
|rachelhot
|1
|How to Recover Deleted/Lost Files from Android ...
|10 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Rob Carlmark's is nasty. he goes deep and wide.
|Thu
|pablo
|6
|medical professional & doctor dating
|Thu
|dyer county
|7
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC