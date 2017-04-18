Why proposed clean air rules have peo...

Why proposed clean air rules have people in the IE warehouse industry worried

15 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

POMONA >> Regulations coming out of Sacramento could dampen Southern California's economy, supply chain experts said Thursday at the Southern California 2017 Logistics and Supply Summit at the Pomona Fairplex on Thursday. Of particular concern was “indirect source rules” that could potentially make Inland warehouses responsible for the trucks that visit them as part of efforts to significantly reduce air pollution.

