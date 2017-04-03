Whores after dark

Dan Osterhoff's pops taught him how to paint signs, so it's fitting that his latest gig is the new mural at Dad's Sandwich Shop. DJ Whores' birthday party goes down at Hump - with specialperformance by Chllngr - this Wednesday, January 20, 9 p.m.; nocover; at The Press Club, 2030 P Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.