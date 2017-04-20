Video: Rat Runs Through Sacramento Classroom
Substitute teacher Veronica Luther posted the video above to Facebook Monday showing a rat running through a classroom she was assigned to at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento. Her video has gotten almost 5,000 views and she claims that the school district was nonchalant about whether they would be able to sanitize the classroom after the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Sacramento Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dirty Snapchat usernames
|54 min
|Gameboy1515
|35
|How to Retrieve Contacts from Samsung Galaxy S7...
|6 hr
|Cassatty
|4
|Samsung Galaxy S8 File Recovery
|9 hr
|Cassatty
|2
|Rents hit all-time highs amid job growth and lo...
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|9
|Recover Lost Data from Sony Xperia Devices
|Wed
|rachelhot
|1
|White Guys: Would you date a black girl? Elaborate (Nov '07)
|Wed
|Vincent
|5,455
|House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep...
|Wed
|Chicagoan by Birth
|10
Find what you want!
Search Sacramento Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC