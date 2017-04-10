Trump's Interior secretary meets with Gov. Jerry Brown in Sacramento
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke met privately with Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday, calling the conversation "positive and productive" on a variety of issues. The meeting was not announced by Brown's office, nor did the governor's staff respond to a request for information on who initiated the event or the issues discussed.
